NATA 2022 Admit Card Today At Nata.in; How To Download

NATA Admit Card 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will issue the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 session 1, today, June 7. The NATA 2022 admit card will be available on the official website- nata.in. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration will be able to download NATA 2022 hall ticket by using their application number and password.

The NATA exam admit card will have mention of details like candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines, Candidates must carefully read and adhere to the guidelines mentioned in the admit card of NATA.

NATA 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- nata.in

Click on the link to login

Enter your application number and password

Click on the ‘NATA admit card’ link

The NATA hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The NATA entrance test is conducted for admission to undergraduate architectural courses in India. The architecture entrance test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability related to architecture.

The NATA exam will be conducted for the session 2022-23. While Phase 1 of NATA is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, the NATA 2022 phase 2 and 3 tests will be held on July 3 and July 24, respectively. The CoA will conduct the NATA 2022 in two shifts – from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, for all three sessions.