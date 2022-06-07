Image credit: Shutterstock NATA 2022 admit card out

NATA Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 session 1 has been issued today, June 7. The Council of Architecture (CoA) has issued the NATA 2022 admit card on the official website- nata.in. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration can access the NATA hall ticket by using their application number and password.

The admit card for first NATA test contains details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines.

How To Download NATA 2022 Admit Card:

Go to the official website- nata.in

Click on the 'NATA Registration 2022' link

Enter all the required credentials and click on 'login' button

Click on the ‘NATA admit card’ link

The NATA hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

NATA 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) architectural courses in India. The NATA entrance test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability related to architecture.