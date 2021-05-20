NATA 2021: Second Test Postponed In View Of COVID-19

Image credit: Shutterstock NATA 2021 second test postponed (representational)

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 second exam has been postponed. Earlier scheduled for June 12, the exam will now be held on July 11, the Council of Architecture (CoA), which conducts the exam, said.

The council has decided to postpone the exam keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in several states and UTs, an official statement said.

“In view of the severity of second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several States/UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that the second test of NATA 2021 shall now be held on July 11, 2021, instead of earlier scheduled date of June 12, 2021,” it said.

The revised information brochure, with revised important dates, including the admit card release date, will be uploaded soon on the official website of NATA, nata.in, and on the website of the council, coa.gov.in, “ the council said.

The portal will remain open for registration of the second test, it added.

The first NATA test was held on April 10 and in two shifts. The results have already been announced.

Candidates who appear in both the tests will be issued a separate scorecard for each test.

The best marks secured in either of the tests will be taken as the valid score for admission to the BArch programme at participating institutions.