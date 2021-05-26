Image credit: Shutterstock NATA 2021 application forms are available at nata.in (representational)

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the schedule for the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 test. Originally scheduled for June 12, the exam was postponed to July 11, in view of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns in different parts of the country. Registration process for the exam had started in March and it will continue till June 30, the Council said.

The application form correction window will be available from June 20 to 30, it said. Admit cards for the NATA second test will be issued on July 7 and results will be published on July 15, according to official information.

The revised information brochure, application forms are available on the official website of NATA, nata.in, and on the website of the council, coa.gov.in.

The council conducted the first NATA test on April 10, in two shifts. The results have already been announced.

Candidates can choose to take either one or both tests. Those who appear in both the tests will be issued a separate scorecard for each test.

For such candidates, best marks secured in either of the tests will be considered for admission to the BArch programme at participating institutions.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced scheduled for July 3. Date for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT), which is held for admission to IITs, is yet to be announced.