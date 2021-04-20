Image credit: Shutterstock NATA result 2021 for Test 1 will be announced today

Council of Architecture will announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 result for the first test today, April 20, at the official website-- nata.in. The NATA 2021 result was scheduled to be announced on April 14, however, it was postponed. The Test 1 of NATA was held on April 10 at 196 centres in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

A total of 15,066 candidates had applied for Test 1 out of whom 14,130 candidates appeared for the examination, as per data shared by the Council of Architecture.

NATA 2021 question paper comprised of 125 multiple-choice type questions (MCQ), multiple select type questions (MSQ), preferential choice type (PCQ), and numerical answer type (NAQ) questions of one mark, two marks, and three marks, respectively.

The result will display candidates’ marks out of 200 and their qualifying status.

NATA 2021 Score Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA 2021--nata.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NATA 2021 result’

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: NATA 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NATA score card and take its printout for future use

In case students could not appear for NATA Test 1 due to any unforeseen circumstances in view of the COVID-19 pandemic or wish to improve their scores, they can apply for the second test scheduled to be held on June 12, 2021.

NATA is held for admission to the first year of a five-year BArch degree course in India, Dubai, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. Passing an Aptitude Test in Architecture, conducted by the Council is mandatory for admission to the BArch programme.