NATA 2021 On April 10, June 12; Registration Begins From March 5
The National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2021 (NATA 2021) will be held on April 10 and June 12. The Council of Architecture, or COA, will open the online application window to register for NATA 2021 for both the tests from March 5, 2021. The COA will close the application window for the first test on March 28 and for the second test, the COA will close the online registration window on May 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online from March 5 at nata.in.
NATA is an eligibility test for admission to BArch courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country. NATA provides only the eligibility and candidates can separately apply for admissions to their choice of institutes using the NATA scores.
NATA 2021 Application Steps
Step 1: Visit nata.in
Step 2: Click on the NATA 2021 application link
Step 3: NATA 2021 registration window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Insert details including name, gender, valid email ID, mobile number and date of birth on the designated fields
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Confirm and submit
NATA 2021 Dates
Events
NATA 2021 Test 1
NATA 2021 Test 2
Availability of information in the public domain
From March 3, 2021
Start of Online form fill-up
March 5, 2021
End of registration
March 28, 2021
May 30, 2021
Image uploads allowed till
March 28, 2021
May 30, 2021
Fee payment allowed till
March 28, 2021
May 30, 2021
Confirmation page printing available till
March 28, 2021
May 30, 2021
Application Correction window
March 26-28, 2021
May 25-30, 2021
Publication of Downloadable Admit Card
April 6, 2021
June 8, 2021
Date of Examination
April 10, 2021
June 12, 2021
Publication of Results
April 14, 2021
June 16, 2021