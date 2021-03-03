Image credit: Shutterstock NATA 2021 On April 10, June 12; Registration Begins From March 5

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2021 (NATA 2021) will be held on April 10 and June 12. The Council of Architecture, or COA, will open the online application window to register for NATA 2021 for both the tests from March 5, 2021. The COA will close the application window for the first test on March 28 and for the second test, the COA will close the online registration window on May 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online from March 5 at nata.in.

NATA is an eligibility test for admission to BArch courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country. NATA provides only the eligibility and candidates can separately apply for admissions to their choice of institutes using the NATA scores.

NATA 2021 Application Steps

Step 1: Visit nata.in

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2021 application link

Step 3: NATA 2021 registration window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Insert details including name, gender, valid email ID, mobile number and date of birth on the designated fields

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Confirm and submit

NATA 2021 Dates