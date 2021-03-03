NATA 2021 On April 10, June 12; Registration Begins From March 5

  • Home
The National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2021 (NATA 2021) will be held on April 10 and June 12. The Council of Architecture, or COA, will open the online application window to register for NATA 2021 from March 5, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 3, 2021 10:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2021 (NATA 2021) will be held on April 10 and June 12. The Council of Architecture, or COA, will open the online application window to register for NATA 2021 for both the tests from March 5, 2021. The COA will close the application window for the first test on March 28 and for the second test, the COA will close the online registration window on May 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online from March 5 at nata.in.

NATA is an eligibility test for admission to BArch courses in the NATA participating institutes of the country. NATA provides only the eligibility and candidates can separately apply for admissions to their choice of institutes using the NATA scores.

NATA 2021 Application Steps

Step 1: Visit nata.in

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2021 application link

Step 3: NATA 2021 registration window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Insert details including name, gender, valid email ID, mobile number and date of birth on the designated fields

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Confirm and submit

NATA 2021 Dates

Events

NATA 2021 Test 1

NATA 2021 Test 2

Availability of information in the public domain

From March 3, 2021

Start of Online form fill-up

March 5, 2021

End of registration

March 28, 2021

May 30, 2021

Image uploads allowed till

March 28, 2021

May 30, 2021

Fee payment allowed till

March 28, 2021

May 30, 2021

Confirmation page printing available till

March 28, 2021

May 30, 2021

Application Correction window

March 26-28, 2021

May 25-30, 2021

Publication of Downloadable Admit Card

April 6, 2021

June 8, 2021

Date of Examination

April 10, 2021

June 12, 2021

Publication of Results

April 14, 2021

June 16, 2021

