NATA 2021 First, Second Test Dates Announced; Registration Begins Soon

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 first and second test will be conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA) on April 10 and June 12, respectively. The NATA 2021 brochure with important dates for both the tests will be uploaded soon on the official websites- nata.in and coa.gov.in.

“The NATA portal shall be operational in due course to felicitate students to apply for registrations of the first and second test,” the notice mentioned.

“The candidates desirous to appear for NATA 2021 are advised to refer to the said website for the latest update,” it added.

NATA 2021 exam date for the first and second test has been confirmed through an official notice released by COA.

Every year, the Council of Architecture conducts the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) for admissions into BArch programmes offered by various institutes across the country. NATA is held to check the candidate’s eligibility for admissions into the undergraduate architecture programmes.

The examination aims to assess the drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability of the candidates.