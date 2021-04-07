NATA 2021: First Exam On April 10, Admit Cards Expected Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock NATA 2021 admit card expected soon at nata.in (representational photo)

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the first National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 on April 10 and admit cards for the entrance exam are expected soon at nata.in. Admit cards will be available through the admission portal where students will have to login with their registered email ID and password. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. NATA 2021 will be conducted as an online exam.

“Candidate has to download the soft copy of the admit card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned examination centre indicated in the downloaded admit card,” reads an official statement.

Along with the admit card, students will have to bring one original photo identity card – voter card, pan card, Aadhar card or driving licence – to the exam venue.

“Candidates must ensure that the photograph and signature printed on the admit card are not mutilated/distorted/soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/distorted/soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in NATA 2021,” the council said.

The second NATA 2021 test is scheduled for June 12. Once both sessions of NATA are conducted, the council will announce the result. For candidates who appear for both the sessions, CoA will consider the best out of two scores for admissions.

NATA 2021 score will be valid only for admission in the 2021-22 academic session.