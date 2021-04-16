NATA 2021 answer key for Test 1 has been released at the official website.

The Council of Architecture (CoA) on Friday released the answer key of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) for the first exam held on April 10. Those who have appeared in the examination can download the NATA answer key 2021 from the official website, nata.in. The Council will announce the results on or before April 20, as per the official notification.

The aptitude test comprised of Multiple-Choice (MCQ), Multiple Select (MSQ), Preferential Choice (PCQ) and Numerical Answer (NAQ) type questions.

NATA answer key 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA- nata.in.

Step 2: Login with your credentials—email ID and password

Step 3: Click on the “Download answer key” tab.

Step 4: Upon successful login, NATA 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and calculate your probable scores.

The result of NATA 2021 will display the marks obtained by candidates in the exam out of 200 and the status—qualified or not qualified.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council has relaxed the eligibility for admission to the first year of a five-year BArch degree course. The candidate will be admitted to the architecture course only if he or she has passed the Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects or passed the 10+3 diploma examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

“No direct lateral admission is allowed at any year/semester/stage of BArch course based on any qualification,” reads the information bulletin.