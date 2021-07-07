NATA 2021 Admit Cards Today, Second Test On July 11

Image credit: Shutterstock NATA second test results will be published on July 15 (representational)

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will release admit cards for the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 today, July 7. The exam was earlier postponed to July 11 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall tickets will be released on the NATA official website – nata.in – and the website of the council – coa.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the exam was June 30.

As per the revised schedule of the NATA second test, results will be published on July 15. The revised information brochure is available on the official website of NATA, nata.in, and on the website of the council, coa.gov.in.

The council conducted the first NATA test on April 10, in two shifts and the results have already been announced.

The exam is conducted twice a year. Candidates can choose to appear in either one or both tests.

Those who take both tests will be issued separate scorecards for each test. However, for such candidates, the best marks secured in either of the tests will be considered for admission to the BArch programme at participating institutions.

This year, the council has revised the eligibility criteria for BArch admissions. As per the revised scheme, apart form qualifying in NATA, they will need to pass Class 12 board exams with Physics, Chemistry and Maths, or must have a diploma (under the 10+3 system) with Maths as a compulsory subject.