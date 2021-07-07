  • Home
  • Education
  • NATA 2021 Admit Cards Today, Second Test On July 11

NATA 2021 Admit Cards Today, Second Test On July 11

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will release admit cards for the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 test today, July 7.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 7, 2021 12:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NATA 2021: Schedule For Second Test Released
NATA 2021: Second Test Postponed In View Of COVID-19
NATA Response Sheet Released For First Test
Architecture Test, NATA, Result To Be Announced Today
Architecture Entrance Test, NATA Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
National Architecture Test, NATA, Answer Key Released
NATA 2021 Admit Cards Today, Second Test On July 11
NATA second test results will be published on July 15 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will release admit cards for the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 today, July 7. The exam was earlier postponed to July 11 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall tickets will be released on the NATA official website – nata.in – and the website of the council – coa.gov.in.

Recommended: All you need to know about NATA. Click Here To Download Free E-Book. 

The last date to apply for the exam was June 30.

As per the revised schedule of the NATA second test, results will be published on July 15. The revised information brochure is available on the official website of NATA, nata.in, and on the website of the council, coa.gov.in.

The council conducted the first NATA test on April 10, in two shifts and the results have already been announced.

The exam is conducted twice a year. Candidates can choose to appear in either one or both tests.

Those who take both tests will be issued separate scorecards for each test. However, for such candidates, the best marks secured in either of the tests will be considered for admission to the BArch programme at participating institutions.

This year, the council has revised the eligibility criteria for BArch admissions. As per the revised scheme, apart form qualifying in NATA, they will need to pass Class 12 board exams with Physics, Chemistry and Maths, or must have a diploma (under the 10+3 system) with Maths as a compulsory subject.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET, JEE Main 2021 Date Live Updates: Decision On Medical Exam Expected Soon
Live | NEET, JEE Main 2021 Date Live Updates: Decision On Medical Exam Expected Soon
IIIT Delhi Launches Post Graduate Diploma In Computer Science, AI
IIIT Delhi Launches Post Graduate Diploma In Computer Science, AI
UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites To Check 10th, 12th Results
UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites To Check 10th, 12th Results
JEE Main 2021 Application Window Reopens For Third Session
JEE Main 2021 Application Window Reopens For Third Session
Plea In High Court To Cancel Karnataka SSLC Exam: Report
Plea In High Court To Cancel Karnataka SSLC Exam: Report
.......................... Advertisement ..........................