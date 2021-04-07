  • Home
NATA admit card 2021: The Council For Architecture has released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 admit card. Students can download their admit cards by logging in to the official website, nata.in.

NATA 2021 admit card released at nata.in (representational photo)
NATA admit card 2021: The Council For Architecture has released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 admit card. Students can download their admit cards by logging in to the official website, nata.in. The first NATA exam is scheduled for April 10 and it will be held in two shifts – from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30. The exam will be conducted online, as a centre-based test.

To download the NATA admit card, students will have to login to the official website with their user ID and password. These are the steps they need to follow:

Steps To Download NATA 2021 Admit Card

  1. Go to http://www.nata.in/.

  2. Click on the ‘NATA 2021 Registration’ tab.

  3. Login using your credentials.

  4. Click on ‘NATA admit card for first attempt’

  5. Download the admit card

Direct link to download the NATA admit card 2021

On the exam day, students must bring an original photo identity card – voter card, pan card, Aadhar card or driving licence – along with the admit card.

“Candidate has to download the soft copy of the admit card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned examination centre indicated in the downloaded admit card,” the council had earlier said.

“Candidates must ensure that the photograph and signature printed on the admit card are not mutilated/distorted/soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/distorted/soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in NATA 2021,” it added.

