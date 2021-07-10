Kerala Students Fail To Download NATA 2021 Admit Card For Second Test

  • Home
Students from Kerala have complained that they are unable to download admit cards for the second test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021. The exam is scheduled for tomorrow, July 11.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 10, 2021 3:53 pm IST

‘No link to download admit card’, students face issues ahead of NATA phase II exam (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Recommended: All you need to know about NATA. Click Here To Download Free E-Book. 

The number of Kerala students who are yet to receive their hall tickets are in thousands, according to a report.

NATA 2021 will be held at 20 centers in Kerala and those who will appear from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts have not got their admit cards, reports asianetnews.com.

Some of the students have raised the issue on social media. “No link to download admit card for tomorrow's NATA exam for Kerala students. Irresponsible approach by @CouncilofArchi1. Requesting for immediate action,” Vinod Kumar KK tweeted.

“Tomorrow is NATA exam and the Admit card is still not released. We are facing a pandemic and students are anxious due to this,” a Twitter user, who goes by the name Thrayambakam, tagged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in his tweet.

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the exam tomorrow in double shifts- 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The hall tickets were released on July 7.

Along with their hall tickets, candidates must bring a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre, failing to which the entry will be denied.

Candidates must reach their exam centres at least 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

