NATA 2020 Second Test Result Declared At Nata.in; How To Download Scorecard

The Council of Architecture (CoE) has declared the NATA second test exam 2020 result. Candidates who wrote the test on September 12 can check their scorecards and NATA second test results on the website -- nata.in. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is a test to measure the aptitude of an applicant in Architecture and the marks scored in this test will be considered for admission to BArch programmes in Indian universities.The first test of NATA was held on August 29 and the results of the first test were declared on September 4.

The NATA second test result will mention details of the candidates, the section-wise marks and the qualifying status. The best scores of the two -- NATA first test and NATA second test -- will be considered while preparing the final merit list for admission to the undergraduate programme.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA -- nata.in

Step 2: Select the tab designated for NATA second test response sheet and results

Step 3: Insert required credentials

Step 4: Download and access the NATA 2020 results

The NATA 2020 second test result has been declared for as many as 22,289 students. A COA statement issued on September 12 said that 8,202 candidates appeared for the NATA second test online in remote-proctored mode from their homes and 14,087 candidates took the NATA 2020 second test from 158 designated NATA exam centres set for the purpose. The NATA second test result date and time had been confirmed earlier by COA.