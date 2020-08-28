NATA 2020: Second Test On September 12, Apply Up To September 4 At Nata.in

  • Home
NATA 2020: Candidates can apply for the NATA 2020 second test up to September 4 at nata.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:21 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA 2020, second test will be conducted on September 4. Candidates can register for the NATA second test up to September 4, on the official website, nata.in and coa.gov.in.

Candidates can write the NATA 2020 examination “either from their residence or test centre allotted by the council, as per their convenience”, an official statement said.

“All the candidates who have already registered for the Second Test are advised to opt for their preference for venue of examination for NATA 2020 -- from home or test centre in their respective login accounts at NATA portal,” the board said.

NATA 2020 mock tests will be conducted on September 7, for candidates who have registered for the second test.

NATA 2020 admit card, for the first test scheduled on August 29, has been released. Candidates can download their hall tickets from nata.in by using the application number and password.

NATA is a national level entrance test for admission to five-year BArch Degree course at all recognized Institutions across India

