The Council of Architecture (CoE) conducted the second test of NATA today. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is a test to measure the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture and is held for admission to first year of BArch programme. This eligibility test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability related to architecture.

NATA 2020 second test was held in two shifts in two modes -- centre-based and online home-based. The council, earlier, had provided the candidates with an option to appear for NATA from their respective homes or from council-allotted NATA exam centres as a one-time measure in view of the prevalent COVID-19 situation.

As many as 30,999 aspirants registered for the second test of NATA. However, only 22,289 candidates appeared for the examination. A COA statement issued in this regard said that 8,202 candidates appeared from their homes while 14,087 NATA second test aspirants appeared from 158 designated exam centres.

The result for the second NATA test will be declared September 17, the statement added. The best score obtained out of the two -- NATA first test and NATA second -- will be considered for the final merit list of admission