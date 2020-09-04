NATA 2020: Result For First Test To Be Announced Today

The result of the first test of NATA 2020 has been postponed by the Council of Architecture, or CoA, for the first attempt. The result was initially scheduled to be announced on September 3. Students will be able to access the NATA Result 2020 through the official website- nata.in. In order to check the result, students will be required to login to NATA website and key in their application number and password.

Candidates can view their scorecard on the computer screen after filling in the details. The login information can also be found at NATA 2020 admit card. The NATA 2020 result will contain the details of the score obtained in the first attempt.

As per the latest announcement by the authorities, the last date of NATA 2020 registrations for the second attempt has also been extended till September 6. Candidates can fill-up the registration form upto 12 noon.