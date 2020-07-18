NATA 2020 Postponed; Drawing Test Online

The Council of Architecture, or COA, has postponed the first and second tests for NATA. The first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA, is now scheduled to be held on August 28. The council is yet to decide on the dates of the second NATA test. The council has also provided the candidates with an option to appear for the aptitude test from their respective residences or from council-allotted NATA exam centres.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability related to architecture. The aptitude test is held for admission to undergraduate Architectural courses in the country.

“In view of the prevalent situation in the country arising out of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), the competent authority of the Council of Architecture has decided to postpone the ensuing First Test of NATA 2020 examination scheduled for August 01, 2020,” read a COA statement.

NATA 2020: Change of Mode of Examination

Considering the threat of COVID-19 and “keeping in mind the concerns about the health and safety of the students and the advisories and guidelines issued by various Central and State Governments”, the exam conducting body has decided to conduct both the papers of NATA in online mode. The NATA syllabus and mode of Drawing Test of NATA has been revised. The test for Drawing, otherwise held in pen-paper mode, will now be held as a preferential choice type test which is to be answered on a computer or a laptop.