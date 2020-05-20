NATA 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Registration and Correction Window To Be Opened Shortly

  • Home
The revised NATA 2020 schedule for both the tests will be announced shortly. The NATA is an aptitude test for admission to architecture programmes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 20, 2020 1:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NATA 2020 Exam On August 1 and 29: COA
The Council of Architecture, or COA, has announced that the first and second tests of NATA 2020 will be conducted on August 1 and August 29 respectively.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA, is an eligibility test for admission to BArch courses in recognized institutes of the country. This aptitude test provides only the eligibility and candidates can separately apply for admissions to their choice of institutes using the NATA scores.

A statement issued by COA also announced that registration for both first and second tests of NATA exam 2020 will be reopened for the students who have failed to apply before. The correction window for the already registered candidates will also be reopened shortly.

NATA 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on April 14 but the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 and the repeated extensions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus has led to the postponement of the aptitude test.

