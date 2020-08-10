NATA Application Dates Extended Till August 16

The last date to submit the online application form for NATA 2020 has been extended. The entrance test conducting body, Council of Architecture, or COA, has extended the last date to submit the NATA 2020 online application form till August 16. Candidates can also edit and modify the already filled in NATA 2020 application forms till August 16. The first test of NATA is scheduled on August 29 and the second test is scheduled on the second and third week of September.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA, is a test to measure the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability related to architecture. The aptitude test is held for admission to undergraduate Architectural courses in the country.

Details of application, admission and other relevant information are mentioned on the NATA 2020 brochure available online at www.nata.in and coa.gov.in.

The council, earlier, had also provided the candidates with an option to appear for the aptitude test from their respective residences or from council-allotted NATA exam centres as a one-time measure in view of the prevalent COVID-19 situation.

NATA 2020: Application Steps

STEP 1: Visit nataregistration.in

STEP 2: Fill the details required

STEP 3: Upload photo and signature in the formats specified

STEP 4: Pay the application fee and submit the NATA 2020 application

A statement issued by the COA also mentions helpline numbers and an email id to address queries of candidates facing difficulties in NATA application process. These are: 9319275557, 7303487773 and helpdesk.nata2020@gmail.com.