NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in

NATA 2020 Admit Card: Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in

The Council of Architecture, also known as CoA, will release the NATA Admit Card 2020 today, August 24, 2020. The NATA 2020 exam is to be conducted by CoA on August 29. The examination will be held in online mode. Students who have registered to write the NATA 2020 exam can now access their admit cards from the official website- nata.in. In order to download the NATA 2020 hall ticket, students need to log in using their application number and password.

A notification regarding the availability of NATA admit card was published on the official website. All the necessary instruction regarding the NATA entrance exam will be clearly mentioned in the admit card along with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

NATA 2020 Admit Card: Check How To Download

Once released, students can download the NATA 2020 admit card following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official NATA 2020 website- nata.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘NATA Admit Card’ link.

Step 3. Key in application number and password.

Step 4. Submit.

Step 5. View the NATA admit card 2020.

Step 6. Download the NATA admit card and take a print out.