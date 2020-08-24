  • Home
  • Education
  • NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in

NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in

NATA 2020 Admit Card: Students who have registered to write the NATA 2020 exam can now access their admit cards from the official website- nata.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 11:31 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NATA 2020: Council of Architecture Extends Application Deadline Till August 16
BArch Admission 2020: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed For NATA And JEE-Qualified Candidates
NATA 2020 Postponed; Drawing Test Online
NATA 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Registration and Correction Window To Be Opened Shortly
National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) Postponed
NATA 2020 Application Process Begins
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
New Delhi:

The Council of Architecture, also known as CoA, will release the NATA Admit Card 2020 today, August 24, 2020. The NATA 2020 exam is to be conducted by CoA on August 29. The examination will be held in online mode. Students who have registered to write the NATA 2020 exam can now access their admit cards from the official website- nata.in. In order to download the NATA 2020 hall ticket, students need to log in using their application number and password.

A notification regarding the availability of NATA admit card was published on the official website. All the necessary instruction regarding the NATA entrance exam will be clearly mentioned in the admit card along with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NATA 2020 Admit Card: Check How To Download

Once released, students can download the NATA 2020 admit card following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official NATA 2020 website- nata.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘NATA Admit Card’ link.

Step 3. Key in application number and password.

Step 4. Submit.

Step 5. View the NATA admit card 2020.

Step 6. Download the NATA admit card and take a print out.

Click here for more Education News
National Aptitude Test in Architecture National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jammu And Kashmir Government School Teacher Selected For National Award By Union Education Ministry
Jammu And Kashmir Government School Teacher Selected For National Award By Union Education Ministry
IIT Bombay Holds Convocation Event In 'Virtual Reality' Mode
IIT Bombay Holds Convocation Event In 'Virtual Reality' Mode
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Students Go On Hunger Strike, Demand Postponement Of JEE, NEET Entrance Exams
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Students Go On Hunger Strike, Demand Postponement Of JEE, NEET Entrance Exams
COMEDK UGET Answer Keys 2020 Released At Comedk.org, Check How To Download
COMEDK UGET Answer Keys 2020 Released At Comedk.org, Check How To Download
Education Ministry Invites Suggestions From School Teachers, Principals On NEP Implementation
Education Ministry Invites Suggestions From School Teachers, Principals On NEP Implementation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................