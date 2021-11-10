NAS 2021 On November 12 To Assess Learning Achievement Of Students; Details Here

  • Home
The survey meant to assess the learning interruptions and new learnings during Covid pandemic and help to take remedial measures of Class 3, 5, 7 and 10 school students will be held by the Ministry of Education.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 3:04 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) will be conducted on November 12, 2021. The survey meant to assess the learning interruptions and new learnings during Covid pandemic and help to take remedial measures of Class 3, 5, 7 and 10 school students will be held by the Ministry of Education. As many as 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 districts and Union Territories will take part in NAS 2021.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Education said: “The instrument development, testing, finalization of the test items, sampling of the schools has been done by NCERT.”

However, the statement added, the actual administration of the test in the sampled schools will be done by CBSE in collaboration with the respective states and Union Territories.

NAS 2021 will cover the Government Schools -- central government and state government, government-aided schools and private schools across the country.

NAS will be conducted in Language, Mathematics and EVS for Class 3 and 5; Language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for Class 8 and Language, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English for Class 10.

The test would be conducted in 22 medium of instruction covering Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Garo, Khasi, Konkani, Nepali, Bhutia, and Lepcha.

For the smooth and fair conduct of the survey, as many as 1,82,488 field investigators; 1,23,729 observers, 733 district level coordinators and district nodal officers separately and 36 state nodal officers in each state and UTs have been appointed.

Also 1,500 board representatives have been appointed in the districts for monitoring overall functioning and ensuring fair conduct of NAS 2021.

