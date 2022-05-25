NAS 2021: Ministry Of Education Releases National Achievement Survey Report

NAS 2021 report released at nas.gov.in

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) report for the 2021 edition has been released today, May 25. NAS 2021 conducted on November 12 last year assessed over 34 lakh students in 1.18 lakh schools at 720 districts across 36 states and Union Territories. NAS assesses the health of school education system in the country by conducting comprehensive evaluation survey of children’s learning competencies at Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 with a cycle period of three years. It reflects the overall assessment of school education system. The last NAS was held in 2017.

The NAS 2021 report cards for the national, state and district levels have been made available at the official website -- nas.gov.in.

NAS 2021 covered both central and state government schools, government-aided schools and private schools across the country. The survey was conducted in 22 languages in Language, Mathematics and EVS for Class 3 and 5; Language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for Class 8 and Language, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English for Class 10.

An official statement issued in this regard said today: “The objective of NAS 2021 is to evaluate children's progress and learning competencies as an indicator of the efficiency of the education system, so as to take appropriate steps for remedial actions at different levels. It will help to unravel the gaps in learning and will support state/UT governments in developing long term, mid-term and short-term interventions to improve learning levels and orient on differential planning based on NAS 2021 data.”

The report is based on the performance in all subjects through disaggregation by gender (female, male), Area (Rural and Urban), Management of schools (Government, Government aided and Private unaided) and Social Groups (Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Communities (OBC) and General, the statement added.

This nation-wide survey was administered by the CBSE on one single day at the same time. The survey was managed through the technology platform designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

In order to capture student attainment of Learning Outcomes at the end of Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10, an OMR-based achievement test comprising of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) was conducted. It assessed competencies and skills achieved by the students at different levels of school education through meticulously developed and field-tested items.

While announcing that the NAS 2021 result has been declared, the Ministry of Education on its micro-blogging site, Twitter, said: “NAS2021: One of the largest surveys in the world, the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 was conducted on 12.11.2021 across the country, to identify the learning gaps & to take remedial measures. The report on this survey is available on http://nas.gov.in.”