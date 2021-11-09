NAS 2021 In 22 Languages On November 12

NAS 2021 will be conducted in 22 languages

National Achievement Survey (NAS) will be conducted on November 12 by the Ministry of Education (MoE). NAS 2021 will be conducted in 22 mediums of instruction including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Garo, Khasi, Konkani, Nepali, Bhutia, and Lepcha.

Ministry of Education shared a thread on Twitter and wrote: "#NAS2021 is aimed at bringing in qualitative improvement in the education system; the Survey will be conducted in 22 mediums of instruction across the country. #LearningOutcomes #SamagraShiksha #AmritMahotsav"

NAS 2021is a nation-wide sample-based survey that examines the learning achievements of students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting NAS 2021 on behalf of the education ministry and the survey aims for qualitative improvement of the education system.

As many as 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 states and Union Territories will take part in NAS 2021. NAS, a sample-based survey, is held nation wide to assess the learning achievements of students.

CBSE has asked all the affiliated schools to cooperate in the survey and detailed information can be checked on the official NAS 2021 website-- nas.education.gov.in.