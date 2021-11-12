NAS 2021: Here’s How Over 30 Lakh Students Will Be Assessed Today
NAS 2021 is meant to assess the learning interruptions and new learnings during Covid and help in taking remedial measures for the students of Class 3, 5, 8 and 10.
The National Achievement Survey (NAS) will be conducted today, November 12, for over 30 lakh students in 1.23 lakh schools at 733 districts across 36 states and Union Territories. NAS 2021 is meant to assess the learning interruptions and new learnings during Covid and help in taking remedial measures for the students of Class 3, 5, 8 and 10.
NAS 2021 will cover both central and state government schools, government-aided schools and private schools across the country. The survey will be conducted in 22 languages in Language, Mathematics and EVS for Class 3 and 5; Language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for Class 8 and Language, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English for Class 10.
NAS, however, is for the purpose of a national-level study about the health of the educational system in the country. It has no bearing on the school individually nor any ranking of the child, an official statement said.
NAS 2021: How Schools Will Be Assessed
Schools will ensure that no other activities including annual day function, sports day and cultural event is not fixed for today
It must be ensured that students of Class 3, 5, 8 and 10, heads of the schools and teachers are present today and strength of these classes must be full
The classes in which NAS 2021 will be conducted will be intimated by the survey team comprising of an observer and field investigator (FI)
Survey includes achievement test (AT) and pupil questionnaire (PQ) which are to attempted and filled by the students of the sample batch. Sample batch standard size is 30
For Class 3 and Class 5, the FI will assist and help in filling of the OMR sheets
Subject teachers of the sampled section must be present to fill the teacher questionnaire (TQ)
No OMR or question booklet should be retained or kept back in the school
After the survey, FI, or the observer will complete the packing and the observer would leave for depositing the NAS papers to the designated centres.