NAS 2021: Here’s How Over 30 Lakh Students Will Be Assessed Today

NAS 2021 will cover both central and state government schools, government-aided schools and private schools across the country

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) will be conducted today, November 12, for over 30 lakh students in 1.23 lakh schools at 733 districts across 36 states and Union Territories. NAS 2021 is meant to assess the learning interruptions and new learnings during Covid and help in taking remedial measures for the students of Class 3, 5, 8 and 10.

NAS 2021 will cover both central and state government schools, government-aided schools and private schools across the country. The survey will be conducted in 22 languages in Language, Mathematics and EVS for Class 3 and 5; Language, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for Class 8 and Language, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English for Class 10.

NAS, however, is for the purpose of a national-level study about the health of the educational system in the country. It has no bearing on the school individually nor any ranking of the child, an official statement said.

NAS 2021: How Schools Will Be Assessed