NAS 2021: 1.23 Lakh Schools To Participate In Survey To Assess Learning Achievements Of Students

As many as 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 districts and Union Territories will take part in NAS 2021. NAS, a sample-based survey, is held nation-wide to assess learning achievements of students.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 6, 2021 1:51 pm IST

NAS 2021 on November 12
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education (MoE) will conduct National Achievement Survey (NAS) on November 12. As many as 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 districts and Union Territories will take part in NAS 2021. NAS, a sample-based survey, is held nation-wide to assess learning achievements of students.

Announcing this, a social media post of the Education Ministry said: “National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a nation-wide, sample-based survey to assess learning achievement of students, undertaken by Education Ministry Of India.”

“1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 States/UTs to participate in NAS2021 on 12th Nov, 2021,” it added.

NAS seeks to provide a comprehensive and authentic database for bringing in qualitative improvement in the education system. CBSE is administering NAS 2021 on behalf of the Education Ministry. The board has asked schools to go through the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the website -- nas.education.gov.in and cooperate in the survey.

