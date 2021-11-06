NAS 2021: 1.23 Lakh Schools To Participate In Survey To Assess Learning Achievements Of Students

NAS 2021 on November 12

The Ministry of Education (MoE) will conduct National Achievement Survey (NAS) on November 12. As many as 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 districts and Union Territories will take part in NAS 2021. NAS, a sample-based survey, is held nation-wide to assess learning achievements of students.

NAS seeks to provide a comprehensive and authentic database for bringing in qualitative improvement in the education system. CBSE is administering NAS 2021 on behalf of the Education Ministry. The board has asked schools to go through the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the website -- nas.education.gov.in and cooperate in the survey.