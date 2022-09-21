NALSAR Hyderabad Records 100 Per Cent Placement

"This includes 52 offers accepted via interviews on campus, in addition to 26 pre-placement offers from law companies across the country," the release read

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 4:20 pm IST

NALSAR Hyderabad Records 100 Per Cent Placement
A total of 52 offers were made on day zero, out of which 25 offers were accepted
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad has recorded 100 per cent placements, with 78 students from the graduating batch of 2022 have been placed with foreign and domestic law firms and companies. "This includes 52 offers accepted via interviews on campus, in addition to 26 pre-placement offers from law companies across the country," the release read. A total of 52 offers were made on day zero, out of which 25 offers were accepted.

Of the total 124 students, 78 students opted to apply for jobs, while most of the remainig students either preparing for competitive exams- CAT, UPSC, CSE or pursuing litigation, judicial clerkships. Some other students have secured admission to foreign universities and management colleges for further studies.

The companies that take part in the campus placements are- Linklaters London, Trilegal, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Luthra & Luthra, Vedanta, Axis Bank, IC Universal Legal, Indus Law, Tata ASL, AZB, DSK Legal, Freecharge, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Majmudar and Partners, National Stock Exchange, Saraf and Partners,, S and R Associates, Tata AIG, TRAI, TT and A, Veritas Legal, etc.

The Trilegal company has made the highest 14 offers, followed by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas with 11 offers. Other law companies made 12 offers.

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
