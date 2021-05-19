Nalanda University Admission 2021: Online Registration Begins For PG Courses

Nalanda University has begun the application process for admission to PG courses

Nalanda University has commenced the online application process for admission to postgraduate courses. Interested and eligible students can apply for the admission process online at nalandauniv.edu.in. The entire application process for admissions is paperless and online. The application form has to be filled in entirety and submitted along with the Statement of Purpose (SoP) and a self-introductory note.

As per the admission guidelines released by the university, all applicants need to demonstrate a high level of competence in the English language, as all courses will be held in English. English language test scores of TOEFL, IELTS, TOEIC, PTE, STEP are accepted.

Application Process

For Indian citizens, a duly-filled application form and a Statement of Purpose (SOP) along with all the documents should be submitted to admissions2021@nalandauniv.edu.in. An application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable.

Once the application fee is paid, the transaction ID or transfer details must be submitted to Admissions Office at admissions2021@nalandauniv.edu.in . The candidate has to appear in the interview through video conferencing as per the schedule intimated to the candidate.

International students must send the duly filled application form and a Statement of Purpose (SOP) along with all the documents at foreignstudents@nalandauniv.edu.in. The candidate has to pay an application fee of $8.

Eligibility Criteria For Masters' Programme For Indian, International Students