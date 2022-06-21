  • Home
  • Education
  • Naina Hasija To Continue As Principal Of Kalindi College: Delhi University

Naina Hasija To Continue As Principal Of Kalindi College: Delhi University

In a letter to governing body chairman Ravi Gupta, the assistant registrar of the university said that all the decisions taken by the governing body during June 18 meeting be treated as "null and void" and requested it to maintain the status quo.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 5:47 pm IST | Source: PTI
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi: Governing Body Of Kalindi College Decides Against Giving Extension To Officiating Principal
Kalindi College In Delhi Constitutes Transgender Cell To Sensitize Students
IIT Madras To Launch New MA Programmes In Development Studies, English, Economics
IIT-Madras, Army Sign Pact For 5G Testbed Project For Use At Borders
PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of BR Ambedkar School Of Economics
MBBS Course To Begin From Next Year At Madhya Pradesh's BMHRC, Says Mansukh Mandaviya
Naina Hasija To Continue As Principal Of Kalindi College: Delhi University
Naina Hasija will continue to serve as the officiating principal of Kalindi College.
New Delhi:

The Delhi University on Tuesday said that Naina Hasija will continue to serve as the officiating principal of Kalindi College till further notice, days after the college's governing body decided to not give an extension to her. In a letter to governing body chairman Ravi Gupta, the assistant registrar of the university said that all the decisions taken by the governing body during June 18 meeting be treated as "null and void" and requested it to maintain the status quo.

"I have been directed to request you to take immediate compliance to the directives of the university by opening the Office of the Principal and allowing Prof Naina Hasija to function as Acting/Officiating Principal of the College till further orders," the letter read.

The governing body of the college had called a meeting on Saturday during which it "unanimously" decided not to give an extension to officiating principal Naina Hasija and resolved to initiate a judicial inquiry into an allegation of financial irregularities against her and other administrative staff.

ALSO READ | Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Forms Committee To Identify 'Unused Space' In DU

According to the minutes of the meeting, nine of the 15 governing body members attended it, including two who participated in it online. However, Ms Hasija, who is also the secretary of the college's governing body, was not present during its meeting.

She had termed the meeting a "sham". In the letter, the university asked Gupta to explain the reasons for conducting the meeting of the governing body without associating the acting/officiating principal and the two university representatives.

"...all the decisions are taken by the governing body in its emergent meeting held on 18.06.2022 since in contravention to the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University be treated as null and void and you were requested to maintain the status quo forthwith," the letter read.

"Kindly adhere to the above directives of the university in the larger interest of the academia and send compliance report to the university without any further delay to avoid any untoward situation in this behalf," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kalindi College, New Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Circular Saying NTA Reschedules NEET UG 2022 Exam To September 4 Is 'Fake', Confirms PIB
Circular Saying NTA Reschedules NEET UG 2022 Exam To September 4 Is 'Fake', Confirms PIB
BSEH Declares Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Results
BSEH Declares Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Results
ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For November Exams; Details Here
ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For November Exams; Details Here
DHSE Declares Kerala 12th Result 2022; Details On SAY Exam
DHSE Declares Kerala 12th Result 2022; Details On SAY Exam
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Result Class 10, 12 Declared; Link At Jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Live | JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Result Class 10, 12 Declared; Link At Jac.jharkhand.gov.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................