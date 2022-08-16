  • Home
Nagpur University Cancels Exams Scheduled For Two Days Due To Heavy Rains

The examinations have been cancelled due to heavy rains and flood situations in all four districts that come under the University's jurisdiction.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 2:58 pm IST
Nagpur:

The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) cancelled the examinations scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to heavy rains in Nagpur and adjoining areas of Maharashtra.

The director of the board of examination and evaluation of Nagpur University Prafulla Sabale said that all principals, in-charges of the examination centres, teachers and students had been informed that exams scheduled on August 16 and 17 were cancelled. The examinations have been cancelled due to heavy rains and flood situations in all four districts that come under the University's jurisdiction, the official said, adding that the next date of examination will be announced soon.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

