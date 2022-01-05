Nagpur Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Shut Till January 31

Image credit: shutterstock.com The schools in Nagpur were shut till January 31

The schools in Nagpur from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 31 amid concerns over the rapid rise in Covid cases, Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister, Nagpur district informed, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier, the schools in Pune and Mumbai were also shut till January-end.

Maharashtra | All schools in Nagpur city from class 1 to 8 will be closed till January 31: Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister, Nagpur district



Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday (January 5) decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges till February 15, amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases i the state.

“Amid rising COVID cases, Maharashtra govt to discontinue physical classes in colleges,universities till February 15. All exams in the said institutions to be conducted online till February 15,” Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.

On Tuesday, the state saw a big jump in Covid cases with 18,466 new infections, up by 51 per cent compared to the previous day (12,160). The state reported 653 patients infected with Omicron. Most of them are from Mumbai (408), followed by Pune (71).