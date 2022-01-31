Nagpur Schools, Colleges To Reopen For Offline Classes From February 1

Image credit: shutterstock.com The schools, colleges in Nagpur will be reopened from February 1

The district administration on Monday allowed offline classes for students of grades 1 to 12 and also those in colleges in Nagpur from February 1 with COVID-19 protocols. Offline classes in schools and colleges will begin in rural as well as Nagpur municipal corporation limits.

Nagpur district collector R Vimla and municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B, after taking stock of the coronavirus situation, issued orders for starting in-person learning sessions from Tuesday in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University issued a separate circular asking its affiliated colleges to start offline classes from February 1.

