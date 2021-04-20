  • Home
Nagaland Shuts Schools For Up To Class 8, Board Exams To Continue

Nagaland Schools: Classes may continue to be held online for the students and the ongoing HSLC and HSSLC examinations will continue with strict observance of all COVID-19 guidelines.

Updated: Apr 20, 2021 8:13 am IST

Nagaland schools to remain closed for students of pre-primary to Class 8
Kohima:

The Nagaland Government on Monday ordered the closure of all the schools in the state, including the residential ones, for students of Classes 1 to 8 with immediate effect. As per an order by Chief Secretary J Alam, the decision was taken in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Schools for Classes 6 and above had re-opened on February 8, and Classes 1 to 5 on March 22. The kindergarten or pre-primary classes in all the schools in the state shall also continue to remain closed, the Chief Secretary said.

Classes may continue through online mode, he said. However, regular classes for students of Class 9 to Class 12 will continue for now, Mr Alam said. Further, the ongoing HSLC and HSSLC examinations will continue with strict observance of all COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

