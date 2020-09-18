  • Home
  • Education
  • Nagaland Schools To Partially Reopen From September 21

Nagaland Schools To Partially Reopen From September 21

Nagaland School Re-Opening: Up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff, residing outside containment zones in the state will be permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra: Child Turning Six Before December 31 Can Enroll In School Same Year
Decide Yourself, Says Gujarat High Court To Government On School Fee Reduction Issue
About 40 Per Cent Tamil Nadu School Syllabus Reduced: Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan
Relief For EWS Students, Private Schools To Provide Free Equipment And Internet Facility: Delhi High Court
Karnataka Schools And PU Colleges To Open From September 21 But No Regular Classes: Education Minister
Schools In Meghalaya To Partially Reopen From September 21
Nagaland Schools To Partially Reopen From September 21
Nagaland Schools To Partially Reopen From September 21
Kohima:

The Nagaland Government on Friday decided to partially reopen schools from September 21 for students of Classes 9 to 12, on a "voluntary basis", to seek academic guidance. In an order Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff, residing outside containment zones, may be permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work.

"Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers subject to written consent of their parents or guardians, subject to strict adherence to all the provisions in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)," the order said. The MHAs Unlock 4 guidelines allow students of Classes 9 to 12 to visit schools on a "voluntary basis" from September 21 for academic help.

Schools across the country have been closed since March due to COVID-19 pandemic. Classes are conducted online, and links to online study material are sent via WhatsApp, emails and SMS. The partial reopening will also be allowed for skill or entrepreneurship training institutions, it said. The chief secretary said, skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions, subject to strict adherence to SOP.

Click here for more Education News
Nagaland Nagaland Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra: Child Turning Six Before December 31 Can Enroll In School Same Year
Maharashtra: Child Turning Six Before December 31 Can Enroll In School Same Year
Decide Yourself, Says Gujarat High Court To Government On School Fee Reduction Issue
Decide Yourself, Says Gujarat High Court To Government On School Fee Reduction Issue
About 40 Per Cent Tamil Nadu School Syllabus Reduced: Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan
About 40 Per Cent Tamil Nadu School Syllabus Reduced: Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan
JEE Advanced 2020: Number Of Registrations Drops To 1.6 Lakh This Year
JEE Advanced 2020: Number Of Registrations Drops To 1.6 Lakh This Year
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: 2.38 Lakh Students To Appear For Exams From September 22
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: 2.38 Lakh Students To Appear For Exams From September 22
.......................... Advertisement ..........................