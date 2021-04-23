NBSE will conduct re-exams for students affected by COVID-19

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will allow the students of Class 10 and Class 12 affected by COVID-19 to appear for a re-exam. The students who were unable to take the HSLC, or Class 10, and HSSLC, or Class 12, exams due to reasons associated with COVID-19 can register for the re-examinations.

For Class 10 students, the application form has to be submitted by April 28, and the last date to submit the re-exam application form for Class 12 exams is May 5. The students have to apply officially to the Board mentioning the subjects which they intend to appear along with a photocopy of their NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit card. The application of the student has to be forwarded by the respective centre superintendent of the HSLC or HSSLC examination centres.

Terming this opportunity to take the re-exams as a one-time measure, NBSE in a statement said: “This is a One-time measure to ensure that the candidates are not deprived of appearing the HSLC and HSSLC Examination 2021.”

NBSE will announce the examination dates and centre later. The board, in the official statement said, it will conduct the re-exams for the COVID-affected students by strictly adhering to protocols as prescribed by the Government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

NBSE Class 10, 12 Re-Exams: Who Can Apply

Any candidate of NBSE Class 10 or NBSE Class 12 who could not appear the examination in some subject(s) on being tested positive for COVID-19 can appear for the re-exam

Students who had to go for COVID-19 testing and missed the examination but are in possession of COVID-19 Negative report will also be allowed

A COVID-19 positive candidate on being tested negative again shall be allowed to sit for the subject(s) which he/she could not appear earlier after producing a COVID-19 Negative report duly certified by the Medical Department, Government of Nagaland.

Announcing this, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Nagaland in a tweet said: “NBSE informs on re-examination of HSLC and HSSLC for candidates affected due to COVID-19.”