Nagaland HSLC result, Nagaland HSSLC result today

Nagaland 10th result and Nagaland 12th result will be announced today. Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) released a notice on May 28 notifying that it will announce result for HSLC (10th) and HSSLC (12th) students on May 30. The result will be released online on the board's website. The board has also notified various means through which students will be able to check their result. With both HSLC and HSSLC results releasing today, Nagaland Board will become the second education board in the country to have announced both results this year.

The year 2020 has been a challenging year for education boards that had to either postpone board exams or postpone answer sheet evaluation process and result declaration. The delay has inadvertently affected the new academic session.

Sources claim that Nagaland Board will announce the results at 2 pm today.

As notified by the board, Nagaland HSLC and Nagaland HSSLC results will be available for checking through three media - website, SMS, and app.

The list of websites where students will be able to check their result include 'nbsenagaland.com', 'examresults.net', indiaresults.com' etc.

For app link, students should refer to the result notice or can directly search 'NBSE Results 2020' and download the app from Google play store. The app is available only for android phones.

Finally, through SMS, result will be delivered to students after they send in their roll number to 56070. (Process here)

After result declaration, provisional result gazette will be issued to schools. However, in order to maintain social distancing, the board will be issuing documents to the Centre Superintendents only from June 5, 2020. The date for distribution of result gazette will be made available on the Board's website.







