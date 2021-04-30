Nagaland Government Announces Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges

  • Home
The Nagaland government declared summer vacation in all schools and colleges with immediate effect.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 9:44 am IST | Source: PTI

Kohima:

The Nagaland government on Thursday declared summer vacation in all schools and colleges with immediate effect in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The control the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Secretary J Alam issued fresh guidelines which will be in force from Friday till May 13. The guidelines said summer vacation in all schools and colleges would start with immediate effect.

It said all coaching or vocational institutions and student hostels have been closed but online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted. All cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, auditoriums, theatres, assembly halls, sports complexes and stadiums, and similar places shall be closed, it said.

All public places in the state like parks, museums, libraries, recreation centres, etc. are also closed. Putting restrictions on public gatherings, the guidelines, however, stated social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will be permitted outside the containment zones, but with 30 per cent capacity of the venue or only 100 persons, whichever is lower, subject to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The State Cabinet on Tuesday had decided to impose partial lockdown with stricter guidelines. Religious places and place of worship have also been asked to strictly follow the same norms as for public gatherings.

The respective District Task Force (DTF) have been permitted to take suitable decisions as per the local situations to further reduce the maximum allowable capacities given above.

The guidelines have also re-notified the entry and exit points on inter-state borders stating that any inbound traveller/returnee will be permitted to enter the state through Dimapur by train, air or by road through the New Field Check Gate and the Dillai Gate in Dimapur district, Khuzama in Kohima district, Tsutapela and Watiyongpang in Mokokchung district, Naginimora and Tizit in Mon district, Bhandari in Wokha district and Lanye and Akash Bridge in Phek district. Entry into the state through any other route, or by any other mode of travel will not be allowed, except under special circumstances with the approval of the Home Department, it said.

Nagaland
