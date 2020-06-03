Image credit: Shutterstock Nagaland Board Scrutiny 2020: Last Date To Apply Is June 30

Nagaland Board of School Education, or NBSE, has announced that candidates who appeared in Class 10 (HSLC), and Class 12 (HSSLC) final exams this year can now apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The last date to apply for NBSE exam scrutiny is June 30. Candidates who failed in board exam results this year can also sit for NBSE HSLC compartment and NBSE HSSLC compartment exams this year. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, dates for NBSE HSLC, HSSLC compartment exam 2020 will be announced later by the board.

Candidates who want to apply for Nagaland Board scrutiny 2020 will be required to send their application forms to nbscnag@gmail.com on or before June 30. A scrutiny fee of Rs. 500 is payable for each paper. The results of Nagaland Board 10th, 12th scrutiny will be declared within 40 days, on the NBSE website--www.nbsenagaland.com.

The board has also informed that scrutiny results will also be sent to registered institutions. Results will not be sent individually to candidates.

Along with NBSE 10th, 12th scrutiny 2020, candidates will also be able to apply for photocopy of their answer sheets. A fee of Rs. 1000 each subject is payable for acquiring board exam answer sheets.

Payment of fees for NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scrutiny 2020 and photocopy of answer sheets are to be made to SBI account number-- 39353961985 (IFSC: SBIN0000214)

NBSE Migration Certificate

NBSE also announced that candidates can apply for migration certificate online at nbsenag@gmail.com on payment of Rs. 450 as application fee. Scanned copies of marksheet, certificate, and payment receipt are to be submitted along with the application.

Payment of the migration certificate fee is be made to SBI account number-- 39353961985 (IFSC: SBIN0000214).

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Exam 2020

The board has also released instructions regarding NBSE HSLC compartment exam 2020 and NBSE HSSLC compartment exam 2020. Candidates who failed in board exam results are given another chance to pass in the compartment or retest.

The details of the compartment exam will be announced later, as the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown does not allow the board to conduct an exam.