Nagaland Board Releases 2022 Exam Forms For Class 10, 12 Students; Guidelines Announced

NBSE Class 10, 12 board exam application form released

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has issued Class 10, 12 exam forms and the submission guidelines for the 2022 board exams. The exam forms have been released for the regular and private students, compartment category students and for students opting to improve their scores obtained in 2021 board exams.

Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Explore 50+ entrance exams you can attempt after class 12th. Download for free

As per the NBSE guidelines on 2022 board exam form submission, the school education board has said that while filling up the forms, the students must know their registration numbers in the case of regular students and previous roll numbers in case of regular repeaters, centre repeaters and improvement of performance.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Candidates, the board said must ensure that their names, dates of birth, names of parents and community to which they belong, second language and optional subjects are filled in correctly.

For candidates with special need, a certificate from a competent authority identifying the disability must be obtained and the scanned copy have to be emailed to hslcorder@gmail.com.

“Change of examination centre is permissible to Kohima only,” an NBSE statement said.

A student seeking for change of centre shall download Form No 50 from the portal and duly filled in form should be scanned and emailed to hsslcorder@gmail.com in case of Class 12 students and hslcorder@gmail,com for students of Class 12.