Nagaland Board NBSE Result Tomorrow Afternoon; Know When To Check Class 10, 12 Results

NBSE result time at 2 pm tomorrow

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared tomorrow, May 31. Announcing the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12, result time, NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose told Careers360 that the Nagaland board results will be announced in the afternoon at around 2 pm.

Students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in March can check the NBSE 2022 results on the official website -- nbsenl.edu.in. The Nagaland board exams for NBSE HSLC were held between March 9 and March 22 and the Nagaland board HSSLC exam were conducted from March 8 to March 31.

“The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in,” the NBSE Chairman further added.

Although the results will be announced tomorrow for NBSE Class 10th and Class 12th, the Nagaland board will issue the documents from June 2

“The board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre,” NBSE statement earlier said.

“District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly," it read. Students can collect the marksheets and pass certificates using their original admit cards.

Steps To Download NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Result 2022