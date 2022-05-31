  • Home
Nagaland Board NBSE To Announce HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Today

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022: The NBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be declared today, May 31, 2022 at 2 pm.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 31, 2022 8:08 am IST

Nagaland Board Class 10 and 12 results will be declared today, May 31
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results of the Nagaland Board will be declared on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2 pm by the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE). The candidates who are willing to see their NBSE Class 10 and 12 results, can check the Nagaland board's official websites- nbsenl.edu.in, nbsenagaland.com. “The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in,” the NBSE Chairman said while sharing the news of the declaration of the 10th and 12th results. LIVE UPDATES | NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Today

“The Provisional Results Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board along with the marksheet/pass certificates. Soft copy will be made available in the board’s portal-nbsenl.edu.in,” NBSE earlier mentioned.

To check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results, students have to visit the NBSE official website- nbsenagaland.com or nbsenl.edu.in. After clicking the link of 'NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result 2022', students have to submit their roll number and school code on the required section. After that, the result will appear on the screen. Students are instructed to download the soft copy of the results for future reference. Nagaland board students will be able to check their Class 10 and 12 results on the NBSE mobile application which is available on the Google Playstore.

"District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly," the NBSE statement reads.

