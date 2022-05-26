  • Home
Nagaland Board To Announce HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 On May 31

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 26, 2022 12:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Nagaland Board To Announce HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 On May 31
Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2022 at nbsenl.edu.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exam results 2022 on Tuesday, May 31. The students who have appeared in the HSLC, HSSLC exams can check the 10th, 12th results on the official websites- nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com.

