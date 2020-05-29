Nagaland Board 12th and 10th result will be released tomorrow

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce result for HSLC (class 10) and HSSLC (class 12) tomorrow, i.e. on May 30. Class 12 or HSSLC exams were held from February 13 to March 4 and class 10 or HSLC exams were held from February 14 and February 26, 2020.

"The provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2020 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the late afternoon of 30th May 2020," the Board said.

Nagaland board will be releasing the results through the following modes: Internet, SMS, and through mobile app.

The Board will release result for both class 10 and 12 on multiple websites including:

nbsenagaland.com

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

newsnation.in

results.shiksha

schools9.com

exametc.com

The facility to download marks or mark sheet will also be available on 'indiaresults.com' and 'results.shiksha'.

To receive result through SMS, students would need to send an SMS with their roll number to 56070 in the following format:

NB10/NB12(space)ROLL Number

Students can also download the results app from Google Play and check their result when it is announced. The link to download the app is available in the result notice on the board's website.

After result declaration, provisional result gazette will be issued to schools. However, in order to maintain social distancing, the board will be issuing documents to the Centre Superintendents only from June 5, 2020. The date for distribution of result gazette will be made available on the Board's website.

In 2019, Nagaland Board released the result for HSLC and HSSLC exams on May 2, 2020. 74.44 per cent students passed in HSSLC Arts stream, 74.68 per cent passed in Commerce, and 81.37 per cent students passed in Science stream. In HSLC or class 10, 68.29 per cent students passed last year.







