Image credit: Shutterstock NBSE HSLC 2020 and NBSE HSSLC 2020 results announced today

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the NBSE HSLC 10th results and NBSE HSSLC 12th results today. NBSE announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results through the official site www.nbsenagaland.com as well as through SMS and NBSE application. The Class 12 board exams in Nagaland concluded in March and class 10 board exams concluded in February. A total of 37,854 students wrote the NBSE Class 10 and NBSE Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 73.66% and significantly better than the performance of students who wrote the Class 10 exams and achieved a pass percentage of 70.03%.

HSSLC 12th results 2020

This year, 15,461 students appeared for HSSLC 12th exams. The overall pass percentage across streams is 73.66%. The pass percentage for Arts is 71.87% and for Commerce stream, it is 75.47%. The Science stream has the highest pass percentage of 80.99%.

In 2019, out of 15,820 students who enrolled for the exams, a majority (74.96%) appeared in Arts stream, with Science stream having 16.67 % students and Commerce stream having 8.33%. Students in Arts stream had a pass percentage of 74.44%, those in Science stream had 81.37% in and Commerce stream had 74.68%.

HSLC 10th results 2020

This year, 22,393 students appeared for NBSE HSLC 10th exams and the overall pass percentage was at 70.03%, a marginal improvement over the 2019 results. The pass percentage in private schools is at 86.28% and in government schools is at 47.40%.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage of students, including repeaters, were at 68.29%. The total number of students enrolled for NBSE HSLC 10th exam was 23,189 out of which 15,835 qualified. The qualifying percentage for students from private schools (84.76%) was higher than those from government schools (43.32%). The pass percentage of girls and boys stood at 85.58% and 83.92% respectively while the pass percentage for both were at 42.45% and 44.44%.

NBSE Results And COVID-19

Although both HSLC Class 10 and HSSLC Class exams concluded by March, results were delayed due to the lockdown enforced on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. NBSE, in the official notification, said that the board will issue the documents to the central superintendent on June 5.