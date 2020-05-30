Nagaland 10th, 12th result will be announced today

Nagaland Board of School Education will announce result for HSLC (class 10) and HSSLC (class 12) exams on May 31. The Class 12 board exams in Nagaland concluded in March and class 10 board exams concluded in February. The board shall release the result online. The Nagaland Board exam results were delayed this year due to the coronavirus crisis. After releasing the result, Nagaland Board will issue result documents to students in June, also while observing the health protocols. The board is expected to announce the result by late afternoon.





Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: Live Update

May 30, 9.15 am: As notified by the board, Nagaland HSLC and Nagaland HSSLC results will be available for checking through three media - website, SMS, and app.

May 30, 8.55 am: Board exams in Nagaland concluded by March first week.

May 30. 8.30 am: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce HSLC (10th) and HSSLC (12th) result today on its official website.