NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results will be announced on the official site www.nbsenagaland.com as well as through SMS and NBSE application. The Class 12 board exams in Nagaland concluded in March and class 10 board exams concluded in February.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: May 30, 2020 10:38 am IST | Source: Careers360

Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: How To Check Class 10 And Class 12 Results
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the NBSE HSLC 10th results and NBSE HSSLC 12th results by today, as per an official notification shared by NBSE. The results will be announced on the official site www.nbsenagaland.com as well as through SMS and NBSE application. The Class 12 board exams in Nagaland concluded in March and class 10 board exams concluded in February. This year, 22,393 students appeared for NBSE HSLC 10th exams and 15,461 students appeared for HSSLC 12th exams.

Here’s how to check the NBSE HSLC 10th results as well as NBSE HSSLC 12th results through the website.

  • Go to www.nbsenagaland.com

  • Click on the results tab on the side of the main page.

  • Click on the link for HSLC or HSSLC results

  • Enter details such as name and roll number.

To check through SMS

  • For HSLC 10th results, send NB10 <space> roll number to 56070

  • For HSSLC 10th results, send NB12 <space> roll number to 56070

To check through Android application

  • Go to NBSE application on android

  • Download application

  • Click on HSLC 10th results or HSSLC 12th results

  • View results

The results for HSLC 10th results and HSSLC 12th results were delayed due to the lockdown enforced on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. NBSE, in the official notification, said that the board will only issue the documents to the central superintendent on June 5 due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The board said the superintendents of each district are to collect documents on specific dates that will be conveyed by the board from June 5.

NBSE NBSE Result Nagaland School Exams
