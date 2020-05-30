Nagaland Board Exam Results Declared; Pass Certificate To Be Issued After June 5

NBSE has declared the HSLC (Class 10th) result and HSSLC (Class 12th) result today.

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC (Class 10th) result and HSSLC (Class 12th) result today. Apart from the NBSE website, the result is also available with several private result hosting websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc. NBSE will hand over the marksheets, pass certificate and other documents to Centre Superintendents on June 5. Students will be able to collect their certificates from their respective schools.

This year, a total of 22,393 students appeared for NBSE HSLC 10th exams and 15,461 students appeared for HSSLC 12th exams.

NBSE has asked schools and centre superintendents to maintain social distancing during result declaration and result document distribution. On the day of distribution of result documents to students, the school heads have also been asked to ensure that both students and school staff wears masks during distribution of documents.

“For schools having large number of candidates, the documents should be distributed spread over two or three days. Schools must ensure staggered movement of the students to avoid overcrowding,” it has said.

Last year, the NBSE had released the result on May 2, 2019.