Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results Today; Here's How To Check

Candidates will be able to check the NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 31, 2022 12:21 pm IST

Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results Today; Here's How To Check
NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared today at 2 pm.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, May 31, 2022 at 2 pm. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results will be declared on the NBSE official website- nbsenl.edu.in. To check the Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC results, candidates have to enter their roll number on the website. The NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose confirmed Careers360 that the NBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced by 2 pm. LIVE UPDATES | NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 Today

“The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in,” the NBSE Chairman further stated.

“The Provisional Results Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board along with the marksheet/pass certificates. Soft copy will be made available on the board’s portal-nbsenl.edu.in,” NBSE earlier mentioned.

The Nagaland board HSLC exams 2022 were conducted between March 9 and 22, 2022. Whereas, the Nagaland board HSSLC exams commenced on March 8 and ended on March 31, 2022.

NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results: How To Check

  1. Follow the below-given instructions to check the Nagaland 10th, 12th result 2022:
  2. Go to the NBSE official website- nbsenagaland.com or nbsenl.edu.in.
  3. Click on the link that reads 'NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result 2022'.
  4. Enter the roll number and school code.
  5. Click on ‘Find Results.’
  6. The NBSE result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  7. Download the Nagaland 2022 result and save it for future use.

After the result declaration, students will be able to collect the marksheets and pass certificates using their original admit cards. "District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly," the NBSE statement reads.

NBSE Nagaland Board of School Education NBSE Result

