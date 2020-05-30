Nagaland Board Asks Schools, Centre Superintendents To Maintain Social Distancing During Result Declaration

NBSE Nagaland board exam result will be announced today.

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has asked schools and centre superintendents to maintain social distancing during result declaration process. The Board will announce the annual Class 10 and Class 12 board exam result today in the late afternoon. Sources close to NDTV have confirmed that NBSE will announce the result at 2 pm.

NBSE has made different online modes available through which students can check the result. The result can be seen on different websites, through SMS and mobile application.

The Board has asked Centre Superintendents to collect the result copies and distribute to the schools maintaining social distancing rules to avoid COVID-19 spread. The Board has said it will communicate with the Centre Superintendents through WhatsApp groups. "In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic and in order to maintain social distancing the Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from June 5. The Centre Superintendents will collect and distribute to the schools coming under his/ her centre," the NBSE has said.

Centre Superintendents have been asked to wear marks to collect the result copies. The Board’s office will have provisions for hand washing and sanitizers.

On the day of distribution of result documents to students, the school heads have also been asked to ensure that both students and school staff wears masks during distribution of documents.

“For schools having large number of candidates, the documents should be distributed spread over two or three days. Schools must ensure staggered movement of the students to avoid overcrowding,” it has said.



