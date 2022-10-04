Punjab's Rural Schools Sanctioned Rs 222 Crore By NABARD To Augment Infrastructure

  • Home
Presently, there are 632 projects underway that are being built with Rs 686 crore granted under the RIDF by the Department of School Education, Punjab government.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 8:08 am IST | Source: PTI

Chandigarh:

NABARD has sanctioned Rs 221.99 crore to strengthen school infrastructure in rural schools in Punjab. National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development has sanctioned the money from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the construction of 2,328 additional classrooms, 762 labs, and 648 playgrounds in rural schools in all 23 districts of Punjab, a NABARD statement said here on Monday.

In addition to this, 404 integrated science labs, 62 physics labs, 44 chemistry labs, 54 biology labs, 103 computer labs, and 55 National Skills Qualification Framework labs have also been sanctioned. The projects aim to benefit a total of 3.80 lakh students, including likely new enrolment of 3.5 lakh students, in more than 3,500 villages, it said.

Presently, there are 632 projects underway which are being built with Rs 686 crore granted under the RIDF by the Department of School Education, Punjab government, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

