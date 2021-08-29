Mysore University Withdraws Order Banning Women's Movement In Evening

Mysore University withdraws order barring women's movement in evening

A day after receiving flak for barring the movement of girl students on the Manasagangotri campus after 6:30 pm, the University of Mysore on Saturday withdrew its directive. The University has now issued a revised circular, extending the same rule to all students and not just women. The first order was issued on August 28 by the University of Mysore following the alleged gang rape of a student on the outskirts of Mysuru city. The order stated that no student will be allowed to stay on the Manasa Gangothri campus after 6.30 pm, as per a report.

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan directed the university to withdraw the directive.

Mr Narayan took to Twitter and said, “In the wake of the tragedy in Mysore, I informed the Vice-Chancellor to withdraw the order as soon as the circular issued by the University of Mysore forbidding the student movement at the VV campus after 6.30 pm. Accordingly, it was withdrawn.”

The minister further asked the vice-chancellors of all universities to take extra measures to ensure the safety of women inside the campus. “All vice-chancellors are advised to take safety measures and create safe...campuses. In addition to extensive monitoring, patrolling must be done by security personnel. All Vice-Chancellors have been directed to take necessary action to maintain law and order,” Mr Narayan added.