  • Home
  • Education
  • Mysore University Withdraws Order Banning Women's Movement In Evening

Mysore University Withdraws Order Banning Women's Movement In Evening

A day after receiving flak for barring the movement of girl students on the Manasagangotri campus after 6:30 pm, the University of Mysore on Saturday withdrew its directive.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 29, 2021 12:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Making Efforts To Make India A Global Hub For Higher Education: Prime Minister Modi
Will Make Delhi A World Leader In Skill Training: Manish Sisodia
Jammu Has Potential To Emerge As Distinct Integrated Education Model In Country: Jitendra Singh
CSIR-NIScPR Signs MoU With JC Bose University To Promote Science Communication, Policy Research
IIT Delhi Centre Releases Report On Analysis, Usability, Functionality Of 6 High Court Websites
TNAU Awarded For Research On Mushroom
Mysore University Withdraws Order Banning Women's Movement In Evening
Mysore University withdraws order barring women's movement in evening
New Delhi:

A day after receiving flak for barring the movement of girl students on the Manasagangotri campus after 6:30 pm, the University of Mysore on Saturday withdrew its directive. The University has now issued a revised circular, extending the same rule to all students and not just women. The first order was issued on August 28 by the University of Mysore following the alleged gang rape of a student on the outskirts of Mysuru city. The order stated that no student will be allowed to stay on the Manasa Gangothri campus after 6.30 pm, as per a report.

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan directed the university to withdraw the directive.

Mr Narayan took to Twitter and said, “In the wake of the tragedy in Mysore, I informed the Vice-Chancellor to withdraw the order as soon as the circular issued by the University of Mysore forbidding the student movement at the VV campus after 6.30 pm. Accordingly, it was withdrawn.”

The minister further asked the vice-chancellors of all universities to take extra measures to ensure the safety of women inside the campus. “All vice-chancellors are advised to take safety measures and create safe...campuses. In addition to extensive monitoring, patrolling must be done by security personnel. All Vice-Chancellors have been directed to take necessary action to maintain law and order,” Mr Narayan added.

Click here for more Education News
University of Mysore, Mysore
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET 2021 Result By September 20, Counselling In October: Reports
KCET 2021 Result By September 20, Counselling In October: Reports
UPCET 2021: AKTU Releases Counselling Schedule, Check All Details Here
UPCET 2021: AKTU Releases Counselling Schedule, Check All Details Here
Rajasthan: Kota Coaching Institutes All Set To Reopen From September 1
Rajasthan: Kota Coaching Institutes All Set To Reopen From September 1
NEET 2021: NSUI Writes To Education Minister To Postpone Medical Entrance Exam
NEET 2021: NSUI Writes To Education Minister To Postpone Medical Entrance Exam
Will Make Delhi A World Leader In Skill Training: Manish Sisodia
Will Make Delhi A World Leader In Skill Training: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................